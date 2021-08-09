What’s beyond the infrastructure package?

The Senate is expected to vote on the infrastructure package sometime on Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With the talks surrounding the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill coming to an expected close, officials are turning their attention towards more futuristic goals.

While the bill will put billions of dollars towards electric vehicles, public transportation, and waterways, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said more needs to be done as soon as possible, as very little money has been put into improving these structures for decades and the United States is being left in the dust by other nations.

“Our public investment as a share of the economy has fallen more than 40% … We’re still relying heavily on those earlier achievements: schools, roads, and innovations created a long time ago,” said Blinken.

But how quickly can these improvements be made? The country is still working on basic infrastructure like expanding access to the internet in rural areas.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) said it comes down to putting money where it’s needed.

“We need to change our tax system to make it more fair, and to create the resources to make the investments so that everybody has a shot at success,” said the senator.

