What was Maryland’s biggest question in 2020?

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Throughout the year of 2020, one question seemed to be on the forefront of Marylanders’ minds as they took to Google – “Should I shave my head?”

All Home Connections analyzed Google trends between November 2019 and November 2020 to see the most common search terms across each state.

“We were extra curious this year to do it just in light of COVID-19 and the pandemic and how much that’s affected the entire world,” connectivity expert Julia Campbell said.

While other states were searching “Should I quarantine?”, “Should I refinance?” and “Should I adopt a dog?”, Maryland’s most common question pertained to hair. Campbell said this trend of shaving heads may be attributed to quarantine, boredom, and the lack of repercussions.

“It limits their exposure risk from going to salons or barbershops, so for those who want to limit their opportunity of catching COVID-19, they decided to shave their head altogether,” Campbell said.