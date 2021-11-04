What to know about Medicare

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Annual enrollment officially began in Maryland. It’s that time of the year again when residents can make changes to their health insurance and enroll in various health benefits, and millions of Americans who are on Medicare have the option to switch their plans.

Residents over 65-years-old or those who are younger with a disability, qualify for Medicare.

Medicare has two parts, Part A Hospital Insurance and Part B Medicare Insurance. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, If you are 65 or older and have worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least ten years, you are eligible for premium-free Part A– however, before enrolling in anything experts say it’s important to do thorough research because this will dictate your healthcare options.

“Some of the top mistakes we see people make when enrolling in Medicare for the first time, are they assume it’s automatic, it’s not unless you’re taking Social Security, it’s something that you have to affirmatively opt in to the second is that they assume they can start at any time, you actually can’t, there’s a period in which you can enroll in Medicare. And if you miss your initial enrollment period. Then there are penalties unless an exception applies,” said Ari Parker, Head Medicare Advisor & Co-founder, Chapter.

According to Medicare Resources, “during the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, you can switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare, and also purchase a Medicare Part D plan at that point.”

The deadline to apply is December 7, 2021.

For more information on Medicare visit: Medicare Guidance Simplified | Chapter (askchapter.org)