What to do if your vaccine appointment is during the winter storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re in Washington County and worried about the weather interfering with your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, Meritus Health has you covered.

In the event vaccine clinics close due to inclement weather, residents who have had their appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule a priority appointment. For folks who simply don’t feel comfortable driving in the snow, you can also reschedule your appointment and still be placed back at the front of the line — and you don’t even need to call.

“It’s actually easier for us just to follow up with you,” said Joelle Butler, Meritus Health corporate communications. “We don’t have a direct line to the clinic, so if somebody does not come in for a vaccine, we will follow up with them within a couple of days. To make sure, A, they’re okay, and B, they still want to come in and get the vaccine.”

For those concerned about how the weather will impact the speed of the state’s vaccinations, sources believe snow days will not significantly slow down the effort.