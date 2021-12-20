What to consider when giving a pet as a present this holiday season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re considering getting someone a pet as a present this holiday season, there are some things you should think about to make sure the animal is the best possible match for their family.

According to the Humane Society of Washington County, if you’re bringing a new pet home make sure you keep in mind that they need time to adjust to a new environment.

“There’s a 3,3,3 rule. And it’s just a guideline and it can vary with each animal of course but in general it can take an animal 3 days to kind of decompress when they enter a new home 3 weeks to finally kind of learn your routine and feel like they’re starting to get comfortable and then 3 months to finally feel like it is there forever home,” said Noel Fridgen Cordell, who works as the Development and Communications Manager at the Humane Society of Washington County.

Families should also consider whether or not a pet’s personality would be a good fit for their lifestyle and meet the pet before bringing it home.

“So for example, if you have children who are very active and they like to be doing things all the time you’ll want to get an animal who’s compatible with that probably not a couch potato who doesn’t really like to be bothered,” explained Cordell.

If you decide that your new pet isn’t a good fit for your home animal shelters like the Humane Society have options to rehome the pets.

“We also do encourage responsible rehoming we have a private rehoming gallery on our website where you can take the initiative and then you can find the appropriate home,” Cordell said.

The Humane Society of Washington County says that despite the holiday season being a busy time for adoptions, they still make sure to follow the adoptions process to always find the best possible forever home for each animal.