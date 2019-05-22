Weverton Railroad Crossing study shows need for signage

Bikers and hikers could see warning signs of even a potential pedestrian bridge around an area in southern Washington County.

The Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle MPO released the 2019 DRAFT Weverton Railroad Crossing Feasibility study which reveals that warning signage isn’t at the Weverton Railroad Crossing which covers Washington County and parts of West Virginia.

“We’re trying to understand from the public what they think a good vision will be there, as well as make that a safe, legal crossing for all users,” Matt Mullenax said.

Mullenax is the executive director of HEPMPO. The railroad crossing is privately owned by CSX. The organization says the study and potential project to make this area safer is a preventative action, not reactionary.

“We’re concerned that it’s only a matter of time before something happens there unless we act in a preventative way now,” Mullenax said.

The public comment period will be from May 15 to June 15, 2019. A public meeting will be held May 30 at 5 p.m. at the Mather Training Center.