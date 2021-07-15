Westernport crash leaves one dead, one seriously injured

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to a collision in Westernport on Thursday afternoon that left the driver of a pick-up truck dead and the driver of a bus “heavily entrapped.”

Police said that they received a report of a crash on Route 36 around 1:30 p.m. Police said that they found the pick-up truck driver, 60-year-old Brian Billmyre of Piedmont, West Virginia, dead upon arrival.

Fire and rescue worked for around 30 minutes before they could rescue the bus driver, 57-year-old Anthony Robert Moses of Lonaconing, Maryland. Police said Moses is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone witnesses are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Cumberland Police Crash Teams at (301) 777-5959 or (301) 777-1600.