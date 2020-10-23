West Virginia meets national air quality standards

WEST VIRGINIA, ( WDVM ) — Most of us have heard numerous times, that we all have to work together to improve our environment.

Air quality is specifically important, because we breathe in the air from our environment.

Many states make it their goal to achieve healthy air quality, but West Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to accomplish all National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Governor Jim Justice announced for the first time since 1978, West Virginia is now meeting all the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s Health-Based — National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The Governor stated:

“It’s amazing what’s going on in West Virginia. In the past, many people from the outside world might have assumed that we were dingy or dusty or backwards in certain ways, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Really and truly, we pride ourselves on taking care of our environment – keeping our air pristine and our water beautiful.”

An announcement was also made regarding grants for the water system. $24.7 million will be directed to West Virginia, for water quality improvement projects.

This includes the handling of waste-water, storm water, and improving drinking water.