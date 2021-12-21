West Virginia man found guilty for “execution-style” double murder

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — It took a jury in Montgomery County nine hours to hand down a guilty verdict for Gregory Jones, 28, for an execution-style murder of two people who were shot in the back of the head in 2018.

The investigation and court case revolved around several phone records showing that Jones was meeting up with the victims because he owed them money. Those two victims were found dead in a running car at a residential parking lot in Burtonsville.

On February 15th, 2018 both victims Joshua Frazier and Ashley Dickinson were found in a parked vehicle on Aldora Circle. The sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.