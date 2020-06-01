West Virginia man arrested in Washington County for reckless driving

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — West Virginia officials received a report that a vehicle drove into a police car and fled the scene on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect Terrell Adolfus Thorne left the Sharpsburg area and entered into Hagerstown, Md. Officials from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office followed Thorne to the Plaza Inn and Suites in Hagerstown, Md. where he was taken into custody inside the hotel around 8 p.m.

Officials say, Thorne is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.