West Virginia is on a great path to unemployment recovery

WEST VIRGINIA ( WDVM ) — As some states unemployment rates continue to skyrocket– it is reported that West Virginia is among the top 15 states with the best unemployment recovery.

To discover which states are experiencing the quickest unemployment recovery from the pandemic Wallethub compared the 50 states across criteria’s in connection to unemployment claims.

Analyst found that West Virginia is doing exceptionally well due to their booming customer service industries and their communications department.

Those two sectors had an increase in employment puting West Virginia on the path to recovery.

” West Virginia is doing quite well since the start of the pandemic. It ranks 14th best in it’s overall unemployment recovery, but just from last week it ranks second best. So it’s doing even better as the week’s go on.” Said Jill Gonzalez, Wallethub analyst.

To view the full report visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/