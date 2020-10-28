West Virginia announced a concealed carry recognition with Florida

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Every year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office communicates with different states to guarantee acknowledgment of residents who are licensed to carry a weapon.

Florida will be added to the list of states that will recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 21 and older.

“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their second amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the mountain state. We hope to continue this recognition for many years to come.” Attorney General Morrisey

Along with Florida, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed recognition with Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas for carrying rights.

For more information on West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, visit www.wvago.gov.