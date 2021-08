HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A simple scratch-off made someone in Hagerstown $10,000 richer this past week.

The Maryland Lottery released the state’s most recent prizes on Monday, revealing that the Weis Market on Eastern Boulevard sold one of the winning tickets.

This specific scratch-off game, “100X the Cash”, offers prizes up to $1 million. Lottery winnings can be claimed at the Maryland Lottery office in Baltimore.