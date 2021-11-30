Weis “Day of Giving” supports local non-profit organizations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In the spirit of the season, WDVM partnered with Weis Markets for this year’s “Day of Giving” to benefit non-profits across the area, such as the United Way.

The United Way works with and supports a wide variety of groups in need across the DMV — so donors were able to choose exactly which causes they wanted their money to go towards.

“[There are] seniors, we support veterans, our homeless population, people with mobility and disability issues — whether it comes to transportation or travel — we support so many children’s organizations,” said Heather Guessford, president and CEO of the United Way of Washington County.

The money raised during the telethon already has a place to go, with plans to keep it within the region to serve the local community.

“The money that we raised this evening will go to community impact, which helps us to mobilize our resources and build a stronger community here in Washington County,” said Kelli Buhrman-Tencer, director of community impact and investment for the United Way of Washington County. “So, that changes lives!”

This is the third year in a row WDVM has partnered with Weis for Giving Tuesday.