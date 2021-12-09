Weekly update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Once again, Frederick County’s COVID transmission rate remains high despite the county being one of the most vaccinated areas in Maryland.

According to the Frederick county health department, this week Frederick Health Hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients – 39 in acute care, and 11 in the intensive care unit.

As for the number of new cases for this week, officials say the Maryland Department of Health is experiencing a server outage. As of December 9, 2021, experts are unable to track all cases for this week, but they urge residents to take precaution and social distance if you can.

The server should be up soon, where residents can keep track of online data.

MDH says they will pause COVID-19 reporting on December 24 -25 and December 31- January first in observance of the holidays. When reporting resumes, updates will include both the days encompassed in the pause and the standard 24-hour changes in metrics.