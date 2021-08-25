Weekly Sharpsburg lecture series reflects on different aspects of the Civil War

Chris Vincent is a Civil War historian holding weekly lectures at the Jacob Rohrbach Inn in Sharpsburg, Md. where General Lee was staged during the legendary Battle of Antietam.

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — If you are a student of Civil War history, you will want to get to know Chris Vincent of Shapsburg.

For the past six years now Vincent has been holding a series of weekly lectures on the Civil War from the Jacob Rohrbach Inn on Main Street, not far from where General Lee was staged during the legendary battle of Antietam. The lectures are free, but raffle tickets are available to those attending, with proceeds going to the Save the Historic Antietam Freedom Foundation.

“The talks focus around Maryland or the Antietam campaign, but we’ve had speakers talk about photography in the Civil War, women that served in the Civil War, the burial of the dead,” Vincent said.

Vincent’s passion draws on his ancestral ties to the Civil War. His great, great grandfather was conscripted into battle in the summer of 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln.