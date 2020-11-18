“We must remain committed”: Frederick Mayor stresses continued mask use, social distancing as COVID-19 cases rise

Mayor Michael O’Connor calls on residents to “remain committed” to pandemic restrictions and health precautions like mask use and social distancing.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The rate of new cases per 100 thousand people in Frederick County continues to climb alongside statewide trends. In light of increasing infections and recently-enacted restrictions, the City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor addressed the public Wednesday morning.

“The numbers do not lie. COVID-19 is real. It is more than just the flu,” Mayor Michael O’Connor stated.

On Tuesday, Frederick County reported 87 new cases within the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day tally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second-highest number of new cases in a day, which reached 74, was last reported on April 24th.

A majority of those cases are within the City of Frederick zip codes. Within and surrounding the city, there are 270 or more cases.

“Not surprisingly due to the density in population, but worrisome still the same,” O’connor said.

In an effort to clear up confusion about restrictions implemented by Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday, O’Connor reviewed that retail, religious facilities, and personal services are capped at 50 percent capacity. And for businesses that serve food and drinks, in-person, on-site service must end between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. These restrictions will go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

Face masks are required for anyone over the age of five both within indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing of six feet from individuals not within your household is not possible.

“While these efforts may take some time to show in the numbers, we must remain committed,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor acknowledged the fatigue of continued mask use and social distancing but called on residents to keep up with the efforts. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, he noted that celebrations will look different for families across the county, including his own.

“We are making modifications to our holiday schedules, which will likely mean I will not see my daughters for Thanksgiving,” O’Connor explained. “I simply ask that you consider your actions each day and make the best choice to keep you and your family safe.”

Frederick County reports 5,778 cases of COVID-19 and 134 deaths connected to the virus.