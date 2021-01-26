WDVM-TV returns to Antietam Broadband

Maryland

Following a multi-year agreement with Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Antietam Broadband announced Tuesday that they reached a multi-year agreement to return WDVM-TV to the broadband system in Hagerstown and Washington County, Maryland.

WDVM-TV has been absent from the cable service’s channel lineup since the end of 2018. WDVM-TV will be on channel 808 in High Definition and channel 12 in Standard Definition by January 27, 2021.

Antietam also carries other Nexstar properties, including local television station WDCW-TV (CW), cable network WGN America, and digital network Antenna TV.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

