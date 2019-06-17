WDVM teams with Star Community Inc. for Founder’s Day

On Monday, June 17 several WDVM team members participated in Nexstar Founder's Day at the Star Community Inc.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a special day for the 174 TV stations that make up the Nexstar family.

On Monday, June 17 several WDVM team members participated in Nexstar Founder’s Day at the Star Community Inc. as a part of giving back to local organizations. WDVM staff volunteered by painting, gardening and pulling weeds. Erica May who is a digital marketing specialist for WDVM turned in her computer for gloves during the special day.

“As a group, WDVM is celebrating our founder’s day and we like to give back to the community so we’re here at star community equestrian center and we’re doing, we’re helping them with some of their outdoor work,” May said.

To commemorate, other participants completed tasks such as working on the organization’s sensory trail, placing mulch around residents’ homes and pulling weeds from the ground. From the morning into the evening, members of the Star Community and WDVM got down and dirty for a good cause.

“I love to be outdoors and do work outdoors, it’s always nice to give back to the community especially a place like Star where they can help older individuals that have disabilities and stuff like that,” May said.

June 17 is intended to shift employee focus from being a television station serving the community, to our employees volunteering and making it a top priority to help those in need within the local community.