WDVM 25 and WDCW celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 and WDCW volunteered at community organizations as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

The service day gives employees the chance to give back to their communities during the workday.

“It’s very locally oriented where the stations decide what charities or communities or non-profits they want to support, form their own teams, and then go do their service work,” said Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Employees from WDVM 25 spent the day doing landscaping projects to help out the Humane Society of Washington County. WDCW staff volunteered at So Others Might Eat in DC. They prepped food that will feed people in need of a meal.

“This is a noble cause people always need help we have the muscles so we’re out here helping,” said David Bangura, General Manager of WDVM 25 and WDCW.

The service projects were especially needed this year as some non-profits are struggling coming out of the pandemic.

“We are just extremely thankful for WDVM and that they’re getting out in the community and helping non-profits in need,” said Noel Fridgen Cordell, Development and Communications Manager of the Humane Society of Washington County.

This is the first time since the pandemic started that employees were able to come together to do in-person community service projects for Founder’s Day of Caring. Nexstar also kicked off the volunteer day by celebrating 25 years of local news.