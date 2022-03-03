WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools will be dismissing their students two in a half hours early Friday.

The school system says the decision came after a truck convoy is expected to be in the area.

“The volume of vehicles involved in the convoy will likely create traffic congestion and delays on major transportation routes and secondary roads,” a press release said.

WCPS added an early dismissal on Friday, March 11, 2022. That will now be a normal school for students.

