WCPS welcomes over 150 new teachers to 2019-2020 school year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools began their first day with over 150 new teachers.

According to WCPS, the system has welcomed teachers from California, Texas, the Carolinas, Florida and the four-state area. Clear Spring High School welcomed new Principal Timothy Eskridge. He said he has some new goals for students and staff.

“Looking at our students, we’re definitely really pushing the literacy initiative here at the building level, we’re just looking for big things as far as our kids,” Eskridge said.

With 46 schools in the WCPS system, students began their first day the Tuesday after Labor Day. Over 200 buses went out on their routes earlier that morning.

Teacher of the Year 2019, Joshua Edwards, shared some advice to newcomers, he’s been teaching for approximately 16 years. Edwards teaches all of the fine arts programs at Clear Spring High School.

“Take a deep breath, I’m nervous just like how they are, I’m anticipating my students coming back this school year, just breathe and remember why we’re here, we’re here for students, teachers are here for students first,” Edwards said.