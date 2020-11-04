WCPS updates their stage four reopening plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools has updated their stage four Return to Learn reopening plan.

The updated plan would allow Pre-k, Kindergarten, and first-grade students to attend in-person classes, Monday through Friday.

Grades 2-12 would operate on an A-day/B-day schedule where they would be doing a combination of distance and in-person learning. The school day would end 45 minutes early. The school system says they will continue to refine and evolve the reopening plan. Parents can choose whether they want their students to return to in-person learning or continue distanced learning.