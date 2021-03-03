WCPS updates their Return to Learn and Return to Play plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools have updated their return to learn and return to play in-person learning plan.

Starting March 15th, all Washington County Public Schools’ facilities will begin following traditional dismissal times, which extend the school day by roughly 45 minutes. The new schedule is intended to address achievement gaps by adding about 42 extra hours of instruction per student through the end of the school year. Additionally, spring sports will start on March 15th as part of WCPS’s Return to Play. In-person practices will also begin.

