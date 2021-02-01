WCPS to open school, close meal sites during winter storm; decision met with wide criticism

Some feel cheated on a snow day, others see a disregard for safety

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools announced Monday morning that distance learning and online classes will continue as a winter storm continues to dump snow and ice on the area. While class is in session, WCPS meal sites are closed for the weather.

Concerned residents and the Washington County Teachers Association spoke out against what they see as a disregard for the health of students and the safety of employees.

Parents and residents voiced their dismay on social media. Some mourned the death of the snow day; another blow to normalcy for students. Others saw a deeper issue – some kids might be logging in on an empty stomach.

“If meal sites are closed then distance learning should be too,” said concerned resident Racheal Taylor in reply to the announcement. “How do you expect children to perform well throughout the day without food? Many children depend on the meal sites for their meals for the day.”

In a Monday morning statement on Facebook, WCTA said the school system didn’t take into account Educational Support Personnel – employees who need to leave home such as paraprofessionals and other support staff.

“The safety of ALL employees and students should be a priority perennially,” the statement said. “Today’s decision exemplifies that Washington County Educational Support Personnel… and their safety were not a priority when this morning’s decision was announced.”

The county was blanketed with around 5 inches of snow Sunday, and more precipitation is in the forecast. Neighboring Frederick County closed its public schools Monday.