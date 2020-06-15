WCPS superintendent responds to last-minute graduation ceremony

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools held in-person, outdoor, class-wide graduation ceremonies on Monday morning for all 11 of its high schools. Families across the school district were informed about the ceremony Thursday evening, giving them only a few days to call off work and reschedule plans so they could attend.

“A lot of my family wasn’t able to make it so that was kind of an issue,” said one Washington County Technical High School graduate.

The school district originally planned to hold virtual graduation ceremonies and small, in-person ceremonies, allowing an individual graduate and up to four loved ones to attend as the graduate walked across the stage. The school will still be holding these ceremonies, but added the class-wide ceremony as well.

“Some people were upset because they didn’t have off work on those days so it kind of interrupted that where parents weren’t able to come,” said a graduate of Washington County Technical High School.

Washington County Public Schools said it made the decision to hold the class-wide ceremony after Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference on Wednesday stating that outside graduation ceremonies were possible.

“When the governor announced that we could have outside graduation we did some very quick planning on Thursday and pulled things together as quick as we could and we announced Thursday night that we would be having graduation on Monday,” said Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael.

In response to upset parents and students who weren’t able to attend Monday’s class-wide ceremony, the school district’s superintendent said that students will still have the opportunity to attend the original graduation options that Washington County Public Schools planned to have during the pandemic. The superintendent also said that the school feared that if they waited too long to hold the ceremony, they would have even less graduates able to attend.

“Our graduates are starting to move on. Some of them are going ahead and going to work, some are going into the military some are moving out of the area. They were prepared to graduate weeks ago,” said Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael.

