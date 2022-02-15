WCPS Superintendent announces retirement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After 42 years, Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) Dr. Boyd Michael will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“The Board of Education is beyond grateful for Dr. Michael’s relentless devotion to our students throughout his decades of service as an educator and a leader, especially over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have proved to be the most challenging time in education,” says Melissa Williams in a news release sent to WDVM 25. Williams is the President of the Washington County Board of Education. “He has consistently upheld his personal commitment to prioritize students first, and he has guided WCPS forward with unwavering integrity, wisdom, and unparalleled knowledge and experience in this community,” continued Williams.

His retirement will go into effect starting July 1. Dr. Michael started his career at Clear Spring High School as a teacher and an athletic director.

Other schools Dr. Michael worked at include South Hagerstown High School, Washington County Technical High School, and Hancock Middle-Senior High School. Dr. Michael would lead Hancock to become National Blue Ribbon School.

Dr. Michael led WCPS through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside so many extraordinary educators, administrators, and school staff throughout my career,” Dr. Michael said in a news release sent to WDVM 25. “When I walked into my classroom at Clear Spring High School in 1979, I never could have imagined I would one day become superintendent. Second, only to 12 years of teaching and coaching, this role is the highlight of my professional experience. It has been a true blessing to work in the same community where I grew up and where my parents and many other family members also worked as educators. I am incredibly proud of our staff, our students, and our community who have supported children in their learning and achievement.”