WCPS schools see significant increase in PARCC scores

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - Washington County Public Schools have seen tremendous improvements in their scores for the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test, also known as PARCC.

For Mathematics in grades 3-8, Washington County saw an increase in 7.5 points from the previous year. In English Language Arts for grades 3-8, Washington County improved by 6.6 points. While the state average for both categories was a one percent increase.

"I know that our staff has worked hard in professional development opportunities to hone their craft and to better prepare to implement the curriculum and work with our students to be successful. I know our students are better prepared as a result of these results for their future and I'm excited for them," said Dr. Boyd Michael, WCPS superintendent.

There was a chart that showed counties that saw an increases by 5 or more percentage points in Math and English and language Arts. Washington County was the only school district identified on both charts.