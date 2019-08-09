WCPS presents 2019 Education Facilities Master Plan

According to the WCPS BOE, 24/27 facilities were either constructed or modernized in the 1970s

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of Education highlighted their top goals for the future.

According to the WCPS BOE, 24 out of the 27 facilities the system has were either constructed or modernized in the 1970s or earlier. County officials discussed plans on improving school facilities in the future.

Representatives from the board shared that keeping an eye on state trends will help gauge how schools in the area are impacted. In addition to this, a ten-year plan outlining the opening of new schools to replace old ones between now and 2030 caught the eye of commissioners.