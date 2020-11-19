WCPS official’s aim to update the return to learn plan next week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Recently all Washington County Public School students returned to virtual learning to limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, many people are wondering what this means regarding the Return to Learn Plan. It was recently announced that WCPS in-person activities could resume on December 7, depending on health metrics, but now officials will be announcing whether or not they decide to extend that date.

Superintendent Boyd Michael stated:

“Washington County Public Schools recognizes our school communities are anxious about the next steps for our Return to Learn Plan. Our community health metrics need to decline significantly in order to move forward with students returning to schools on the tentative December 7th date. WCPS will decide whether to extend the date by next Tuesday, November 24, and an announcement will be made to our school families and our staff at that time.”

School officials say they will continue monitoring health metrics and communicate with staff and families.