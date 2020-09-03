WCPS employee jobs are safe until Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has been challenging but the Washington County Public School system is doing their best to help their staff members during this difficult time.

School employees have been told that despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19, their jobs will be safe until at least Thanksgiving.

These staff members also include bus drivers and cafeteria workers. WCPS is trying to ensure our staff members are taking care of.

However, teachers have the option to teach virtually in the classroom or from home. Thanks to a vote made by the school board.

“Washington County public schools value the contributions of all our employees in their support of our community’s children. It is certain we will continue to be faced with significant decisions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. WCPS is committed to making these decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and families in mind.” WCPS Super intendent

Although the school district has not set a date for students to return in person they say they are grateful for all the hard work their staff continues to give.