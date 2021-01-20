WCPS announces update in Return to Learn plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools will enter Stage 4 of its “Return to Learn” reentry plan on February 16, 2021.

The plan allows some students to return to in-person classes five days a week. Eligible students include Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, 1st grade, Stage 2 students, and Stage 3 students.

Students in 2-12 grades will be able to do a hybrid learning model with an A-day/B-day schedule. The A-schedule includes in-person learning on Monday, Wednesday, and every other Friday. The B-schedule includes in-person learning on Tuesday, Thursday, and every other Friday. On days when the students are not in-person, learning will be completed in a distanced model.

Students and their families will still have the option to do distanced learning five days a week if they do not wish to return to in-person learning.

Students and their families will be contacted by WCPS no later than February 1st to confirm whether their students will be choosing the in-person learning model for Stage 4.

The plan is subject to change based on county COVID-19 metrics.