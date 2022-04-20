HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Out of 99 nominations, only one teacher will win and be able to represent Washington County Public Schools as Teacher of the Year.

There are 1,800 teachers within Washington County Public Schools, within that there were 99 who were nominated to be the best of the best, and then there were five who show that being an educator is not just about teaching kids, it’s about changing the lives of many.

“I am so proud of all 1,800 Washington County Public School teachers, their hard-working group of individuals who work every day with their students to bring the very best out of our children and prepare them for the future,” WCPS Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael said.

That’s just how most would describe the new teacher of the year Elizabeth McDonald.

McDonald has worked for WCPS for eleven years as a Biomedical Science Teacher at Washington County Technical High School. She has been a previous teacher of the year finalist back in 2016 and 2020, but now she got to take the title home.

“I assume this role with great humility, knowing that I am surrounded by incredibly talented educators who inspire me every day, Teacher of the Year, Elizabeth McDonald said. “I will take it as a joyful challenge to continue to grow and develop as an educator and a sincere mission to celebrate and amplify the incredible work being done every day by the students and staff of Washington County Public Schools.”

The teacher of the year winner will then represent their school district at the state and national levels. So far Washington County has always had a finalist at the state level.

All finalists were also awarded one thousand dollars to go toward their classrooms.