Watkins Park ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates first all-inclusive playground in Carroll County

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Mount Airy celebrated a new inclusive playground at Watkins Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Carroll County’s first all-inclusive park was made possible by the town of Mount Airy, Ava’s T-21 Foundation and other community partners. The playground project began four years ago after a parent petitioned the town of Mount Airy to install an ADA-compliant swing so that her son could play.

The park features a play area for all ages, unique jungle gym attractions and a new pavilion for socially distant gatherings.

Councilwoman Pamela Reed said the playground is, “One which enables all children to develop physically, socially, emotionally and provide the right level of challenge. Address all levels of ability and one that went beyond the minimal accessibility to create a play experience that met a variety of needs and interests.”

This is phase 1 of construction, and phase 2 of the project will be complete in 2022.