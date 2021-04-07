Waterside side murder suspect found in Philadelphia has been arrested

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – As a result of efforts by two U.S. Marshals Service task forces, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force Daniel Alonzo Flythe was arrested, on Tuesday, April 6, in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood located in Philadelphia.

According to officials, Flythe was wanted in Frederick County for the first-degree murder of Jaemari Anderson on Sept. 6, 2020. Officials say his extradition hearing is dependent on Pennsylvania’s law on extradition.

Anyone with any further information on this case is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Office at 1-877-926-8332 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office lead investigator, Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 and reference case number # 20-080153.