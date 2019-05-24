Watershed alliance working to keep local creeks clean

Members of the Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance met to discuss the issues faced when keeping local waterways clean.

In 2012, a 5-year Watershed Restoration Plan was provided, describing the water quality and erosion problems occurring in Antietam Creek. Throughout the plan, the Washington County Soil Conservation District assisted several farmers along the creek with managing storm water runoff and manure storage with the intent of keeping the water quality regulated.

“And it’s a struggle guys,” said Elmer Weibley of the Washington County Soil Conservation District. “It is a struggle, not because we don’t have enough people to work with. But because we can’t get and keep enough people to do the work.”

Phase two of the watershed restoration plan is currently underway.