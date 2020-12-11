Water main break on Rockville Pike causes traffic delays

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) — Sections of southbound Rockville Pike (MD-355) were closed following a water main break Friday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Pete Piringer reported the break occurred around 7:30 am between the area of Security Lane and Edson Lane.

ICYMI (~730a) Rt355 16” water main break Rockville Pike A/F White Flint Lord & Taylor store between Security Lane and Edson Lane, WSSC has shut off water but Edson Lane is flooded https://t.co/K11pcKYPJ3 pic.twitter.com/zfMI7SaKiA — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 11, 2020

WSSC Water reported the water was shut off as crews begin repairs.

Crews have shutdown the water and are mobilizing to make repairs. 14 customers in the area are impacted. The SB lanes of Rockville Pike at Nicholson Ln are expected to remain closed through tonight. pic.twitter.com/zOMcvUsn3B — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) December 11, 2020

The cause of the incident is currently unknown. Repairs are expected to be complete sometime Friday night.