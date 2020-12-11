Water main break on Rockville Pike causes traffic delays

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) — Sections of southbound Rockville Pike (MD-355) were closed following a water main break Friday morning.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Pete Piringer reported the break occurred around 7:30 am between the area of Security Lane and Edson Lane.
WSSC Water reported the water was shut off as crews begin repairs.
The cause of the incident is currently unknown. Repairs are expected to be complete sometime Friday night.
