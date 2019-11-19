Water main break on Jefferson Blvd

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Water customers in the Black Rock area on Tuesday may experience a decrease in water pressure and/or temporary discoloration in their water as crews repair a water main break on Jefferson Boulevard in the area of the railroad crossing in Chewsville (at the intersection of Little Antietam Road and Route 64).

According to the City, the repair work should be done by midnight. If consumers have discoloration in their water, they can clear it by running their cold water until it normalizes.