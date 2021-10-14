Water main break causes issues in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — A water main break has shut down the North Potomac area of Montgomery County.

A Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission spokesperson said a 12-inch water main broke on Dufief Drive.

Roadways are blocked on Darnestown Road and Brandyhall Lane. Crews are on-site, working to shut off the water and repair the pipe.

Students at Dufief Elementary had an early dismissal because of the incident.

Crews are hoping to make emergency water main repairs so the school can open on time Friday.

