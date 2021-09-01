Watching chaos from 7,000 miles away: An Afghan ally’s mission to get loved ones into safety

Shafi Nazari worked side-by-side with the U.S. military for over a decade. Now he's pleading the Pentagon to keep their promise, and get his fellow Afghan ally out of Kabul.

(WDVM) — The chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan has flooded national and international headlines for weeks now, and not for the best reasons. It’s one thing to take in the devastating videos and photos from the war-torn country, but for Afghan-born citizens living outside, witnessing what’s happening in Kabul has been particularly distressing. 

WDVM spoke with an Afghan ally living in Baltimore to understand what he’s going through, and his newest mission: getting fellow allies still in Kabul, out. 

