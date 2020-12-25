Watch your speed to avoid financial stress, insurance hikes

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — A speeding ticket is something many of us want to avoid, but according to the Maryland Department of Transportation, speeding has always been an issue during the holiday season.

Insurance officials say speeding can not only be life threatening — it can also cause a lot of financial stress.

According to the insurance comparison site The Zebra, your car insurance can go up by about 25 percent after a speeding ticket.

On average, people who receive a speeding ticket can pay over $1,500 a year for full coverage auto insurance, which is about 300 dollars more of what a driver with a clean record will pay.

“If you’re going just a little bit over the speed limit your insurance can go up about $269 a year for the next three years, but if you’re speeding more than 25 miles an hour over the speed limit your interest could be up almost $500 a year, and that sticks on your record for about three years,” Nicole Beck, an insurance agent said.

Officials say its important to watch your speed to avoid financial stress.