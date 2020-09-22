WATCH: Fire breaks out at Hagerstown apartment complex

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A fire started at the Rosewood Village Apartments in Hagerstown Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the apartment complex just after 11 a.m. The fire started in the backside of the building. First responders say no injuries were reported. As of noon, the fire was under control but crews were still actively trying to put out the flames inside the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
