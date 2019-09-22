Washington Goes Purple hosts a day of education on the prevention of addiction

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Goes Purple teamed up with the Elks Lodge in Hagerstown for a day of education in prevention of addiction.

The event was to help spread awareness to the community about what they can do to help prevent the addiction to drugs and alcohol. Officials from the event say, part of the main focus is for the youth. They say younger children are more susceptible to experimenting with substances. They want to educate people on dangers of addiction before they get to that point. One of the nation wide issues they are trying to combat and educate about is vaping.

“The problem is, they market towards these kids with the flavors that they have, flavors like brain freeze, bubblegum, or cotton candy, those aren’t flavors that someone older is going to want to smoke,” Ray Lozano said, a national speaker for Elks foundation. Washington goes purple says they will continue to do events like this to keep the community informed and to spread awareness.