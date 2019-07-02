Washington Goes Purple gives $10,000 in scholarships to students

Students were chosen based on their essay response regarding the opioid epidemic.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Goes Purple held their scholarship luncheon on Tuesday to honor the students receiving the award.

Ten students, one from every high school in Washington County, received the $1,000 scholarship.

The students were chosen by the community foundation based on their essays about the opioid epidemic and why raising awareness is important to them.

One scholarship recipient, Maliek Fuller-Williamson shared his thoughts.

“It makes me passionate because I think there is a lot of people less fortunate than us. Some people that come from bad situations, so if I can do whatever I can do to help people spread the message, keep people away from that, it’s like a good cause. Something you can always do,” said Fuller-Williamson.

Washington Goes Purple is a substance abuse awareness campaign to educate youth and the community about the dangers of prescription painkillers.