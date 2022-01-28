Washington County’s positivity rate twice as high as Maryland average

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is once again reporting a higher COVID positivity rate than the rest of the state.
While Maryland’s 7-day positivity rate is nearly three times lower than it was at the start of the month — sitting around 11% — Washington County’s remains at about 21%.
Hospitalizations across the state have also fallen. But while Washington County only accounts for around 2.5% of Maryland’s population, the county makes up nearly 4% of the hospitalizations.
For context, less than 60% of county residents have gotten a coronavirus vaccine. And state health officials have often said that the unvaccinated are more likely to report severe symptoms and end up in the hospital.