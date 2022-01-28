Washington County’s positivity rate twice as high as Maryland average

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Maryland announced that all jurisdictions have reported a positivity rate below 5%. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is once again reporting a higher COVID positivity rate than the rest of the state.

While Maryland’s 7-day positivity rate is nearly three times lower than it was at the start of the month — sitting around 11% — Washington County’s remains at about 21%.

Hospitalizations across the state have also fallen. But while Washington County only accounts for around 2.5% of Maryland’s population, the county makes up nearly 4% of the hospitalizations.

For context, less than 60% of county residents have gotten a coronavirus vaccine. And state health officials have often said that the unvaccinated are more likely to report severe symptoms and end up in the hospital.