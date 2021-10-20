Washington County’s Paul Frey goes pink

Washington County Chamber president and CEO, Paul Frey, predicts the economy will have a sense of direction after the November election.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There are many ways to bring awareness to breast cancer, but Paul Frey, President of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, did it a little bit differently by going all out in pink.

”I don’t dress like this every day. It is in honor of ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for central Maryland,” said Frey.

The cause is personal to Frey and his family as his sister passed away from breast cancer at the age of 60, but it wasn’t paul’s idea, in fact, it was his wife who made the call.

“I looked at him one morning and said, I have this idea of how we could maybe raise a little bit of money but I need your help and he kind of gave me the side-eye. When I told him that I would like him to dye his hair pink if we could raise a given amount of money and he could decide how much, he agreed,” said Laurie Frey, Paul’s wife

2,000 dollars was their initial goal but they exceeded their goal raising over 10,000 dollars for this special cause.

”My battle happened about 21 years ago, I will be a 21-year survivor in November. I was 37 when I found my lump, went for my mammogram, had a biopsy done and all of that came out of left-field. I never thought that I would be told I had breast cancer,” said Janet Lung, a breast cancer survivor.

The fundraiser was done almost entirely on social media and will be targeted for breast cancer patients, research, and patient programs.

”I have a couple of friends that are metastatic, so it’s going to mean a lot,” said Lung.