Washington County’s COVID-19 support database connects residents to resources

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has made many things challenging, but community members are working together to ensure everyone gets through this hard time.

Dottie Gruhler is the founder of WC Parents Database, which is a support database, that features COVID-19 joint information center briefing.

It is essentially a simplified database that connects those who need help with those who can help with things such as assisting with distance learning or offering to help with childcare.

Locals describe the database as a community initiative to help one another succeed during such a hard time.

“We really do live in a beautiful county and it’s filled with the most amazing people. We have kind neighbors and extraordinary teachers and we have helpers and we have givers. And with determination and compassion, we can get through this crisis together, because there’s strength in numbers,” said Gruhler

You can find the database on the WC Parents Facebook page you’re encouraged to fill it out and see how the community can help you or how you can assist the community.