Washington County’s COVID-19 positivity rate slightly increases

Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Washington County’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center provided an update on Tuesday on how COVID-19 is impacting the county.

63% of Washington County’s cases are from age groups between 20 to 59. Since the stay at home order was lifted in May, Washington County officials say the largest case growth has been among those under the age of 30. Recently, there have been slight upticks in key indicators and the positivity rate has begun to rise slightly from 1.4% to 2.9%.

“Wear a face covering. watch your distance and wash your hands. If we don’t take control of the virus. The virus will take control of us,” said Washington County Health Officer, Earl Stoner.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Washington County has 731 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

