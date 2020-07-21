Washington County voters may have new polling places in November

November elections will be here before we know it, but if you’re a voter in Washington County, your normal polling place to vote might be moved to fit covid-19 standards.

The Washington County Board of Elections held a special meeting on Monday night to vote on consolidating 20 different polling places throughout the county for the upcoming Presidential General Election on November 3rd. Due to the pandemic, the board’s normal volunteer count of approximately 800 has dwindled down to roughly 300 people, so in order to keep polling places open and keep everyone safe, the board has started plans to consolidate voting places.

“We don’t like change either on the election board but that’s sort of the world we’re faced with right now,” said Board of Elections President Marty Lumm. “Keep in mind this is a one-time thing, after November it all goes back to the way it was.”

-See the list below for the affected precincts:

Affected Precinct(s)

11002 – Potomac Valley Fire Hall consolidates with 01000 – Sharpsburg Elementary School

03003/03005 – Emma K. Doub Elementary School + 03002 – Emmanuel Methodist Church consolidates with 03004 – Girls, Inc.

06002 – Boonsboro Middle School consolidates with 06001 – Boonsboro High School

07001 – Smithsburg Elementary School consolidates with 07002 – Smithsburg Middle School

11001 – Pleasant Valley Elementary School consolidates with 08000 – Pleasant Valley Baptist Church

10001 – E. Russell Hicks Middle School + 10004 – Washington County Technical High School consolidates with 10002 – South Hagerstown High School

18003 – Hagerstown Community College ARCC consolidates with 10003/10005 – Eastern Elementary School

13002 Maugansville Ruritan Club consolidates with 13001 – Maugansville Elementary School

14001 – Ringgold Ruritan Club consolidates with 14002 – Cascade Elementary School

18002/18004 – Maranatha Brethren Church consolidates with 18001 – Bethel United Methodist Church

21001 – Potomac Heights Elementary School + 21003 – Northern Middle School consolidates with 21002 – North Hagerstown High School

22001 – Trinity Lutheran Church consolidates with 22002 – Pangborn Elementary School

24001 – WACOHU Grange Hall consolidates with 23000 – Heritage Academy

25003/25004 – Salem Avenue Elementary School consolidates with 25002 – Western Heights Middle School

26004 – Hickory Elementary School consolidates with 26001 – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Center

26003 – Valley Grace Brethren Church consolidates with 26002 – Lincolnshire Elementary School

27001 – Fountaindale Elementary School consolidates with 27002 – Paramount Elementary School

Any recommendations the Washington County Board of Elections approves will be forwarded to the State Board of Elections for approval at their meeting on Thursday, July 23rd. Staff members reminded everyone during the meeting to remember the fact voters do have the option to vote-by-mail.