Washington County “town hall” gives guidance to small business

Cannon Coffee on Hagerstown’s Public Square is a small buisness that has had to adapt to the challenging COVID-19 business climate.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County business development office held a virtual town hall Friday on business recovery and reopening.

Since the pandemic, national figures show fewer than one in five businesses can hold out for three months. Revenue has decreased for three of every four businesses during this time. Right here in Hagerstown, Chris Reese launched a successful retail specialty coffee business right on Public Square. Reese says he has had to deal with a whole new reality in this climate.

“It has been a challenge. you know,” Reese says. “We’ve had to design an online ordering process for curbside pick up. I know a lot of other business have had to do the same thing. So it’s a whole new kind of reality that we live in.”

And at Friday’s town hall the county reviewed the reopening process for businesses, health data and available resources to help reopen safely and successfully.